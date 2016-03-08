Will euro do a yen if the ECB disappoints markets?

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is expected to ease monetary policy this week, but some currency investors say it may not be enough to weaken the euro.

Indeed, if the ECB disappoints, the euro could even rise, they said, as the yen did after a surprise decision by the Bank of Japan on Jan. 29 to adopt negative interest rates.

Those positioning for more losses in the euro are wary about betting on bold and significant action, having been burned in December when the ECB eased policy less than expected.

As the following graphic shows, the day after the Dec. 3 meeting, the euro rose over 4 percent against the dollar EUR=, disappointing hedge funds and speculators who had positioned on more.

The euro’s rise came against the backdrop of expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, something it duly did on Dec. 16.

This time, many investors are betting the ECB will lower the deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.40 percent, extend asset purchases and possibly introduce tiered interest rates, like the Bank of Japan.

“The market is positioned for these along with some dovish communication from the ECB,” said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. “If it falls short, then we could see a bounce in the euro in the near term.”

The euro has gained 1.7 percent against the dollar so far this year to trade above $1.10 despite expectations of further easing by the ECB. That is primarily because the low-yielding euro has tended to do well when risk appetite is diminished. Stocks have got off to a rocky start to 2016.

Similarly, the safe-haven yen ignored the Bank of Japan’s move to deploy negative interest rates on Jan. 29. The yen is up nearly 5 percent against the dollar since the BOJ move.

So will deeper negative rates push down the euro?

“If the market is unsure about what the ECB will do, and what impact it could have, it is also unsure about the FX effects of negative rate cuts after the BOJ’s botched-up move,” said Societe Generale currency strategist Kit Juckes.