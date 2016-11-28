Euro zone recovery to continue thanks to ECB stimulus: Draghi

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone recovery has withstood economic and political uncertainty and its recovery expected to continue, partly thanks to the European Central Bank's monetary stimulus, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

"The euro area economy continues to expand at a moderate but steady pace, despite the adverse effects of global economic and political uncertainty," Draghi told an EU Parliament committee.

"This gradual upward trend is expected to continue, not least owing to our monetary policy measures."