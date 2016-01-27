ECB's Coeure urges better fiscal controls in euro zone

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European fiscal authorities should keep closer tabs on policies across the euro zone, which would ultimately give its members leeway to spend and invest more, thereby bolstering the bloc’s growth, a top European Central Bank official said on Wednesday.

While conceding that there was no appetite for moving toward a ‘United States of Europe’, Benoit Coeure urged the euro zone’s members to integrate their fiscal and economic policies.

Coeure, who sits on the ECB’s executive board, also backed the idea of creating independent ‘fiscal councils’ to monitor countries’ compliance with fiscal rules.

He said that better management would give countries more leeway over the longer term.

“A lack of compliance with the rules has hampered the euro area’s ability to deliver an efficient macroeconomic policy stance,” Coeure said, referring to lax application of budget rules in the euro zone.

“Using fiscal space would speed up the euro area’s return to growth,” he told a conference. “In many countries, such fiscal space simply does not exist, because rules have not been enforced in the past.”