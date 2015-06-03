FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB lifts inflation forecast, keeps GDP outlook steady
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 3, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

ECB lifts inflation forecast, keeps GDP outlook steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its 2015 inflation forecast on Wednesday, arguing that its 60 billion euro per month asset-buying program is bearing fruit.

It kept its economic growth projections steady.

The ECB predicted that inflation would average 0.3 percent this year, above its March forecast for unchanged prices, reflecting a rebound in oil prices, a pick-up in growth and the impact of its 1 trillion euro-plus quantitative easing plan.

Related Coverage

The bank sees GDP growth at 1.5 percent this year, the same as it saw in March. That would be the euro zone’s fastest growth rate since 2011, when the economy expanded by 1.6 percent.

The ECB targets inflation at just under 2 percent but anaemic growth, weak consumption, poor lending growth and a fall in oil prices pushed prices into deflation earlier this year before a return to positive territory in May.

The map of Europe is depicted on a twenty euro banknote in this photo illustration taken in Athens, Greece May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The following are the bank’s new forecasts for growth and inflation. Previous figures are in brackets. All figures are percent.

2015 2016 2017

GDP growth 1.5 (1.5) 1.9 (1.9) 2.0 (2.1)

Inflation* 0.3 (0.0) 1.5 (1.5) 1.8 (1.8)

Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP)

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.