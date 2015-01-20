Germany must accept ECB actions, respect its independence: Schaeuble

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said during a visit to India on Tuesday that his country had to accept ECB decisions out of respect for the central bank’s independence, playing down the relevance of German objections to ECB bond-buying plans.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the European Central Bank’s plans, expected to be announced on Thursday, to buy government bonds to boost the euro zone economy should not be used as an excuse to postpone economic reform. [ID:nL6N0UY3WW]