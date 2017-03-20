FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank's Weidmann says easy policy still appropriate
March 20, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 5 months ago

Bundesbank's Weidmann says easy policy still appropriate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (L) address a news conference at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, March 18, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

LOERRACH, Germany (Reuters) - An expansive monetary policy is still appropriate in the euro area but the European Central Bank may want to consider making its message more balanced as inflation rebounds, the head of Germany's central bank said on Monday.

"The current, expansive monetary policy is still appropriate," the Bundesbank's President, Jens Weidmann, told an audience in Loerrach, Germany.

"One can ask whether the ECB council should slowly start considering an exit from the very easy policy and make its communication somewhat more symmetric."

Reporting by Andreas Framke; Writing By Francesco Canepa

