April 29, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

European committee in German parliament says has invited ECB's Draghi for talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European committee in Germany’s parliament has invited European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for talks, the committee’s head said on Friday.

German conservatives have sharply criticized the bank’s loose monetary policy in recent weeks and on Wednesday Bild newspaper reported that Draghi was ready to appear at Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament to defend the bank’s policies.

“The invitation has been made,” Gunther Krichbaum, the committee’s head and a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), told Reuters. He added that it was “an invitation, not a summons”.

Krichbaum said he was in favor of a meeting with the European committee, along with the finance and budget committees, as happened in 2012.

A person familiar with the matter at the ECB told Reuters the invitation had been received and added that the meeting would probably take place after the summer recess, but the date had not yet been set.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Reinhard Becker; Writing by Michelle Martin; editing by Ralph Boulton

