7 months ago
No reason to reduce ECB's stimulus for now: Bundesbank's chief economist
February 2, 2017 / 5:29 PM / 7 months ago

No reason to reduce ECB's stimulus for now: Bundesbank's chief economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - With euro zone core inflation still far below the European Central Bank's target, there is no reason for now to reduce the bank's unprecedented stimulus measures, the chief economist of the German central bank said on Thursday.

"I cannot see a reason to reduce the degree of the monetary stimulus for now," Jens Ulbrich, the head of economics department at the Bundesbank, told a conference in Frankfurt.

Headline inflation in the euro zone jumped to 1.8 in January from 1.1 percent in December, primarily due to rising energy prices. However, core inflation, or inflation excluding volatile energy and food costs, was stable at 0.9 percent, short of the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.

Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

