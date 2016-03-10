FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB package can't solve economic problems in Europe: Merkel ally
March 10, 2016 / 3:24 PM / a year ago

ECB package can't solve economic problems in Europe: Merkel ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said on Thursday the European Central Bank’s package of rate cuts would not tackle the euro zone’s economic woes, but could cause the property market to overheat.

“The ECB package cannot and will not solve the economic problems in Europe,” said Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy parliamentary floor leader of Merkel’s conservative bloc.

The ECB measures would come to nothing as long as governments were not willing to push ahead with structural reforms, he said, adding: “There is also the risk of bubbles forming, for example on the real estate market.”

A spokesman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble declined to comment on the ECB’s latest decision, saying the central bank’s monetary policy is independent.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

