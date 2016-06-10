FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

German government thinks low interest rates should only be temporary: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government believes that low interest rates should only be around for a limited period, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted as saying by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“The German government thinks low interest rates should remain a temporary phenomenon,” he said in the newspaper’s Friday edition in response to a reader’s question, adding that the government was monitoring the negative effects of low interest rates.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber

