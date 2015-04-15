FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi says extending ELA for Greek banks is in Athens' hands
April 15, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi says extending ELA for Greek banks is in Athens' hands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The extent to which additional emergency liquidity assistance will be provided to Greek banks “is entirely in the hands of the Greek government”, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

Draghi told a news conference after the ECB’s regular policy meeting there was no end date for ELA to Greek banks, adding: “It’s entirely depending on the conditions that will be in place” after negotiations between Greece and euro zone peers.

Greek banks are increasingly reliant on emergency liquidity, which they draw from the central bank in Athens. It has been rising as savers, worried about the country’s prospects, withdraw deposits.

Reporting by John O'Donnell and Marc Jones Editing by Catherine Evans

