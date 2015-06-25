FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB holds emergency funding for Greek banks steady: source
June 25, 2015

ECB holds emergency funding for Greek banks steady: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policy-setters kept the limit on Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks unchanged at a telephone conference of its Governing Council on Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The decision, which is the second day in a row that the decision-making body of euro zone central bank chiefs and the ECB’s executive held the limit steady, means that such funding now stands at around 89 billion euros ($99 billion), the source said.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Toby Chopra

