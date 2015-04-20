FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi confident on return of growth
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 20, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi confident on return of growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference following the ECB Governing Council meeting in Nicosia March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is confident that euro zone growth will become more robust and that inflation will return to its medium-term target “without undue delay,” ECB President Mario Draghi said.

Writing in the central bank’s 2014 annual report, Draghi said that he could “envisage with confidence that the weak and uneven recovery experienced in 2014 will turn into a more robust, sustainable upturn – and that inflation will return without undue delay to the ECB’s objective of below, but close to, 2 percent over the medium term”.

The annual report also looked at the potential impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

While euro zone banks’ exposure to Russia was “sizeable” in some countries, there was unlikely to be a systemic risk to the euro area as a whole, the ECB said.

Reporting By Jonathan Gould; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.