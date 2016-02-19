FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio: Downside risks, but no signs of world recession
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 19, 2016 / 2:54 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Constancio: Downside risks, but no signs of world recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The world economy faces several risks to growth, but there is no reason to believe it is heading into a new recession, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event, Constancio said that while central bankers maintained regular contact, there was no need for the sort of coordinated action that major central banks took during the global financial crisis in 2008.

“We are not at all in a situation that could be compared to what happened in 2008,” Constancio said.

“The risks are to the downside but it is not as if the world is going into new recession.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.