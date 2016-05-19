ECB may be able to raise growth forecast: Jazbec

PORTOROZ, Slovenia (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s policies are already boosting growth and the bank may lift its own GDP projection if data remain supportive, Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on Thursday.

“The European Commission has are already raised its economic growth for 2016 and 2017, which indicates that the policies of the European Central Bank are showing their effect,” Jazbec said on the sidelines of a conference.

“It is too early to say but we have big hopes that the data will enable us to confirm the projections of the European Commission,” Jazbec, the head of Slovenia’s central bank, said.

The EU Commision last forecast euro zone growth at 1.6 percent, above, the ECB’s 1.4 percent projections. It also sees 2017 growth at 1.8 percent, above the ECB’s 1.7 percent projections.

The ECB will release its new forecasts on June 2.