FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB needs time to boost inflation due to extraordinary headwinds: Hansson
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

ECB needs time to boost inflation due to extraordinary headwinds: Hansson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to give itself time to bring back inflation to its target due to the “extraordinary” headwinds slowing down the price growth, ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ECB aims to keep inflation below but close to 2 percent over the medium term and Hansson argued for a “longer” definition of this time frame in the present circumstances.

“This medium term is not a mechanical concept,” the Estonian governor said. “Over the last little while... the extraordinary elements of the headwinds rather argue that we should have a bit of longer term definition.”

Reporting By David Mardiste; Writing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.