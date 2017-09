Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer holds a news conference after meetings at the annual IMF-World Bank fall meetings in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PARIS (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer said on Wednesday that he was personally in favor of taking further monetary policy measures to boost the euro zone economy, including injecting more liquidity.

“Personally I am in favor of one or two further measures, for example injecting more liquidity,” the French central bank chief and member of the ECB board, told Europe 1 radio. “I think we can do a bit more.”