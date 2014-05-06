Factbox: What it would take for the ECB to vote on fresh action

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will likely hold off policy action on Thursday, waiting for new forecasts from its staff in June before deciding whether to counter low inflation that ticked up last month.

ECB President Mario Draghi set out three broad “contingencies” on April 24 that he said would warrant monetary policy action, giving markets an insight into what issues the ECB is focusing on.

Below are the three contingencies he set out in his speech in Amsterdam, and his description of how the ECB might respond to each of them:

1. An unwarranted tightening of the policy stance, emanating from either:

a) Renewed tensions in short-term money markets (to the extent that these transmit to the medium-term curve, in particular in an environment of receding excess liquidity)

b) Developments in global bond markets that unduly spill over into the euro zone

c) A continued appreciation of the euro exchange rate (taking into account the balance of forces behind any such rise)

* Possible ECB policy responses include:

- Further lowering of the interest rate corridor, including a negative deposit rate

- A further extension of the fixed-rate full allotment procedure, beyond the currently envisaged period to July 2015

- New liquidity injections, including longer-term fixed-rate operations

2. Further impairments in the transmission of the ECB’s policy stance, in particular via the bank lending channel.

* Possible ECB policy responses include:

- A longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO) targeted towards encouraging bank lending

- An ABS purchase program

3. A worsening of the medium-term outlook for inflation.

* Possible ECB policy response:

- A more broad-based asset purchase program

