Central banks can't raise growth potential, says ECB's Weidmann
November 28, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Central banks can't raise growth potential, says ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the German federal reserve (Deutsche Bundesbank) Jens Weidmann smiles during an open day of the Bundesbank in Frankfurt July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Friday it was illusory to think central banks could increase a country’s growth potential for a sustained period of time.

The comments from Weidmann, chief of Germany’s Bundesbank and arch-hawk on the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council, came after the ECB’s vice president said on Wednesday the bank could decide early next year whether to start buying sovereign bonds.

“One must be clear that central banks do not have an Aladdin’s Lamp that you just have to rub to make all wishes come true,” Weidmann said, according to the text of a speech for delivery in Berlin.

“In particular, it is an illusion to think that one can raise the growth potential of an economy for the long term or create jobs sustainably with the means of monetary policy,” he added.

Writing by Paul Carrel

