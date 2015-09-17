FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB bulletin sees risks to growth, inflation forecasts
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 17, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

ECB bulletin sees risks to growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Risks have increased that euro zone growth and inflation would come below forecasts but it was too early to conclude if this endangered the medium term inflation outlook, the European Central Bank said in its economic bulletin on Thursday.

Growth will continue in the euro area, although at a weaker pace than previously projected and the ECB is ready to act to get a sustainable path of inflation toward its medium term

aim of just under two percent, it said.

The comments in the economic bulletin broadly reflect remarks from ECB President Mario Draghi after the bank’s last interest rate decision on Sept 3.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.