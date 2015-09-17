ECB bulletin sees risks to growth, inflation forecasts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Risks have increased that euro zone growth and inflation would come below forecasts but it was too early to conclude if this endangered the medium term inflation outlook, the European Central Bank said in its economic bulletin on Thursday.

Growth will continue in the euro area, although at a weaker pace than previously projected and the ECB is ready to act to get a sustainable path of inflation toward its medium term

aim of just under two percent, it said.

The comments in the economic bulletin broadly reflect remarks from ECB President Mario Draghi after the bank’s last interest rate decision on Sept 3.