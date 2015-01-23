FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde: ECB plan should help boost economy, more reforms needed
January 23, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

IMF's Lagarde: ECB plan should help boost economy, more reforms needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the Ending the Experiment event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS (Reuters) - The ECB’s massive bond-buying plan should help boost the euro zone economy but will not be enough, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Friday, urging governments to carry out structural reforms.

“It should help but it will not be enough to revive the European economy and boost growth alone,” Lagarde said of the European Central Bank’s announcement on Thursday that it would pump hundreds of billions of new money into the euro zone. “We need deep structural reforms that will help competitiveness.”

“We’ll see if it works,” Lagarde told France 2 television when asked about the ECB plan. “Confidence is the key”.

She added: “There is a serious risk, against which the ECB is acting, of very weak inflation or even deflation”.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander. Editing by Dominique Vidalon

