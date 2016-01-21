FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi sees low-to-negative inflation in coming months
January 21, 2016 / 1:49 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Draghi sees low-to-negative inflation in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the impact of falling oil prices on euro zone inflation would become clearer by the time the bank meets next, in March.

But he said inflation was expected to stay very low or even negative in coming months before recovering.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has fallen by more than a third from the level used in the ECB’s December forecasts and currently hovers around $28.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

