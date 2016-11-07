FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Bank of Italy says ECB considering extending QE, not tapering it
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 10 months ago

Bank of Italy says ECB considering extending QE, not tapering it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany September 8, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

ROME (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not considering reducing its bond-buying program known as Quantitative Easing, and is looking instead at how far to extend it after the current March 2017 deadline, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.

Luigi Signorini, a member of the Italian central bank's executive board, was asked during testimony to parliament whether the ECB was looking at how to taper QE.

"There is no prospect of this," Signorini replied. "The question is how much to extend the limits that were given."

Facing stubbornly low inflation, the ECB is expected to decide in December whether to extend its 80 billion euro ($88.5 billion) per month asset buys beyond March, having to balance diminishing costs with increasing side effects.

reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.