January 14, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Lane calls for close monitoring of developments in emerging economies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Philip Lane on Thursday voiced support for the continued use of non-standard measures to achieve price stability, but called for close monitoring of the impact of developments in emerging economies on global output.

Lane, who took over as governor of Ireland’s Central Bank in November, said last week that if more quantitative easing was needed from the ECB, more could be done.

Speaking to Central Banking Journal, Lane said he supported “continuing efforts of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council to deploy non-standard measures in fulfilling its price stability mandate”.

“Meanwhile, developments in emerging economies should be monitored closely, given their importance in determining global output and their growing impact on the global financial system,” Lane was quoted as saying in statements by the journal and the Irish Central Bank.

Lane also told the Central Banking Journal, which on Thursday named the Irish Central Bank as its central bank of the year, that it was important that the Ireland “build up financial and fiscal buffers to guard against future shocks”.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams

