FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Lane says 'something genuinely new' needed for fresh action
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2016 / 10:26 AM / in a year

ECB's Lane says 'something genuinely new' needed for fresh action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) sign is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Any further European Central Bank monetary policy action will be entirely data-driven and something “genuinely new” would be required to revise the current stance, ECB’s governing council member Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

“It’s entirely going to be data-driven, the reduction of the inflation forecasts in March was sufficiently substantial to trigger the extra measures. Let’s see what next wave of forecasts have,” Ireland’s central bank governor told a news conference.

“It has to be something genuinely new in order for us to revise the current set up. The current policy is based on our current set of projections, of course they can be revised whenever there’s a significant revision in the data.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.