FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB's policy stance appropriate, past critic says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

ECB's policy stance appropriate, past critic says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger delivers her keynote speech during the annual regulatory conference of Austrian markets watchdog FMA in Vienna September 30, 2014.Heinz-Peter Bader

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's current monetary policy stance is appropriate, Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday, warning against excessive criticism of the bank from Germany, her home country.

"We can have differing opinions about individual measures and their effect," Lautenschlaeger, one of the ECB's toughest critics in the past told International Bankers Forum in an interview. "But the basic direction of monetary policy is currently appropriate and correct."

She added that monetary policy was succeeding because it was reducing financing costs and warned that harsh criticism of the ECB's stance before policy meetings could create an impression that the bank's independence is no longer valued.

Lautenschlaeger, though mostly focused on banking supervision, has criticized the ECB's monetary policy in the past, arguing against policy easing.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.