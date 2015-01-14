FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU court adviser: ECB buying low-grade bonds does not break state financing rules
January 14, 2015

EU court adviser: ECB buying low-grade bonds does not break state financing rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buying state bonds with a low credit rating does not break rules that prevent the European Central Bank from financing states, an adviser to the European Union’s top court said on Wednesday in a written opinion about an earlier bond-buying plan.

“A purchase of government bonds - even ones with a low credit rating - which may expose the ECB to a degree of risk of default, is not as such contrary ... to the prohibition of monetary financing,” Pedro Cruz Villalon, advocate general at the court, said in his written opinion about the so-called OMT program.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

