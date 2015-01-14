ECB notes court opinion, says OMT ready and available

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it had taken note of an opinion given by the advocate general of the European Court of Justice in a case over the legality of its OMT bond purchase program, reiterating that the plan is “ready and available”.

“ECB takes note of Advocate General’s opinion. This is an important milestone in request for preliminary ruling. OMT is ready and available,” the ECB said through its official twitter feed.