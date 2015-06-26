Home buyers drive credit pick-up in euro zone

Wads of 10 euro banknotes are stacked in a pile at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) holds a wad of 500 Euro banknotes at the company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A jump in lending to home buyers helped drive up credit in the euro zone in May, European Central Bank data showed on Friday, as it reported the strongest such rise in about three years.

Lending to euro zone households and firms grew by 0.5 percent in May, the strongest signal yet that an ECB money-printing program is starting to boost the economy, albeit only gradually.

The rise, although modest, is nonetheless an improvement over the previous years where credit had been shrinking.

It was driven in large part by a 1.4 percent jump in loans for house purchases across the 19-country euro bloc although this picture typically varies dramatically between stronger economies such as Germany and weaker members.

The prospects for companies seeking credit looked different however. Lending to companies, the real engine of growth and employment in the economy, shrank by 0.3 percent in May, the latest in a series of monthly falls.

Sparse lending to companies has dogged the struggling euro zone economy although ECB President Mario Draghi believes that the bloc is turning the corner. The latest result may strengthen his argument.

The M3 measure of money circulating throughout the 19 countries in the euro zone grew at the slower pace of 5.0 percent in May, the ECB said. This was lower than the 5.3 percent growth rate in April.

Howard Archer, an economist with IHS Global Insight, described the result as ‘marginally positive news’ for the ECB, pointing to lackluster lending to business.