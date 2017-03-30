FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 5 months ago

ECB's Liikanen backs policy guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen speaks during a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012.Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to maintain its policy commitments and its guidance on interest rates is appropriate, Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

"Our commitment to forward guidance remains," Liikanen told a news conference. "The consistency of our monetary policy and communication has been clear... and it has worked ...We need to keep our commitment intact."

The ECB has pledged to keep interest rates at their current or lower levels until well after it is done buying government bonds.

But certain policymakers have questioned this stance, with some arguing that the ECB should remove a reference to lower rates and others suggesting rates might start rising sooner.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet

