ECB's Vasiliauskas says too early to discuss end of stimulus: WSJ

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - It is too early to discuss an exit from the European Central Bank's stimulus program, ECB rate setter Vitas Vasiliauskas told the Wall Street Journal.

"It is too early to discuss an exit because still we have a lot of significant uncertainties," Vasiliauskas, who is also the head of Lithuania's central bank, said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"I think the recovery of inflation is still fragile. First of all, we have to end purchases and only then we can discuss other actions."