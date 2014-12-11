Austria's Erste bids for 1.8 billion euros of new ECB loans

VIENNA (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank (ERST.VI) bid for 1.8 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the European Central Bank’s latest round of targeted long-term loans (TLTRO) that aims to boost bank lending, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.
The group has already identified opportunities to lend to non-financial corporate clients. “Demand for lending has increased only recently, however mostly driven by supply rather than demand,” a spokeswoman said by email.
The group and its Austrian banking operation have no outstanding LTRO to repay since all LTRO funding was repaid in early 2013, she added.
Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas