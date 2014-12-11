Austria's Erste bids for 1.8 billion euros of new ECB loans

A man with an umbrella passes the entrance of the headquarters of Austrian Erste Group Bank in Vienna in this June 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

VIENNA (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank (ERST.VI) bid for 1.8 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in the European Central Bank’s latest round of targeted long-term loans (TLTRO) that aims to boost bank lending, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.

The group has already identified opportunities to lend to non-financial corporate clients. “Demand for lending has increased only recently, however mostly driven by supply rather than demand,” a spokeswoman said by email.

The group and its Austrian banking operation have no outstanding LTRO to repay since all LTRO funding was repaid in early 2013, she added.