Merkel: ECB action no substitute for economic reform

ESCHBORN, Germany (Reuters) - Any action by the European Central Bank must not lead to fiscal and competitive reforms being given a lower priority, the German chancellor said on Monday.

“I have only one plea... and that is aimed at all the representatives of the ECB. It must be avoided that any action taken by the ECB in any respect whatsoever could result in the impression that what needs to be done in the fiscal and competitive spheres could be pushed into the background,” Angela Merkel told an audience of business people at the headquarters of German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse near Frankfurt.

The president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, was present in the audience.

“It can quickly happen that people believe that one can replace the other,” Merkel said. “That is certainly not possible. The pressure to improve competitiveness in Europe must remain or else nothing, and I really mean nothing, can help us.”