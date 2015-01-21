FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says ECB should avoid sending wrong signals with QE
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 21, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says ECB should avoid sending wrong signals with QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Wednesday that the ECB is independent in its decision-making but said it is important nevertheless for the central bank to avoid sending any signals that could undermine the need for structural reforms.

”The ECB hasn’t made any decisions yet,“ Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin, asked about expectations the European Central Bank will announce a government bond-buying program on Thursday. ”There’s been a lot of speculation (about that).

“Secondly, the ECB is independent. I can only repeat what I said on Monday evening that ... it’s important for me, as a politician, that all signals have to be avoided that could be perceived as weakening the necessity for structural changes and closer economic-political cooperation in euro zone countries.”

“That definitely has to be countered. We’ll have to wait and see about everything else,” she said.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum, Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.