Germany denies Merkel-Weidmann call in which she said some ECB criticism excessive

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government spokeswoman on Friday denied that Chancellor Angela Merkel had told the Bundesbank president she considered some criticism from German politicians about the European Central Bank’s low interest rates excessive.

Without citing its sources, business daily Handelsblatt said that Merkel had told Jens Weidmann, head of the German central bank, she thought some of her finance minister’s and other conservative politicians’ criticism of the ECB’s monetary policy and rates went too far.

The newspaper said Merkel had told Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann this in a telephone call, during which she also welcomed Weidmann’s public defense of ECB President Mario Draghi and the ECB’s policy.

Handelsblatt said the telephone call between Merkel and Weidmann took place before the April 15-17 spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

A government spokeswoman said the phone call between Merkel and Weidmann had not taken place.

The Bundesbank declined to comment.

Members of Merkel’s conservatives have complained in recent weeks that the low-interest rate policies of the ECB are hurting savers as returns have dropped.

On Thursday Merkel said criticism in Germany of the ECB’s low rates was legitimate, but she also stressed the central bank’s independence.

Draghi himself said on Thursday the ECB’s policy was working and rates would stay at record lows for a long time. He said some criticism of the bank could be seen as endangering its independence, which could delay investment and hence prolong its current policies.