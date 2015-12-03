ECB's move is reasonable, door is open for more action: Mersch

Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presents an oversized newly unveiled 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s latest decision to cut its deposit rate and extend it asset-purchase program is justified and the ECB is keeping the door open to more action if needed, one of its most senior officials said on Thursday.

“Today’s decision is reasonable and justified,” Executive Board member Yves Mersch told an audience in Germany, where opposition to further easing has been strongest.

“At the same time the governing council will closely monitor all developments with regards to additional action.”