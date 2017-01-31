FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
ECB could play role in setting up pan-European debt issuance service
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 31, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 7 months ago

ECB could play role in setting up pan-European debt issuance service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could play an active role in setting up a uniform, pan-European security issuance service aimed at cutting costs and reducing fragmentation within the currency bloc, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday.

"It may be worth exploring the establishment of a truly European issuance service – at least for some supranational debt instruments," Mersch told a conference. "We could even think about the ECB/Eurosystem playing an active role in setting up such an issuance service."

Mersch added that the ECB could even consider using blockchain technology, originally developed for the bitcoin virtual currency, which uses a decentralized networks to verify transactions, reducing the need for intermediaries, lowering costs and speeding up transactions.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.