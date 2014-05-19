Euro zone facing prolonged low inflation, FX has an impact: Nowotny

VIENNA (Reuters) - The euro zone is facing a prolonged period of low inflation, and the euro’s exchange rate has an impact on prices even if it is not a policy target for the European Central Bank, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“We have a situation today which is not deflation but a long-term low price development,” Nowotny told students in Vienna.

Turning to the issue of whether the ECB could adopt a policy of negative interest rates, Nowotny added: “Whether it makes sense for Europe is a question that is still being discussed in great detail.”