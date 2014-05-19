FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone facing prolonged low inflation, FX has an impact: Nowotny
May 19, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone facing prolonged low inflation, FX has an impact: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny talks during a Central Banking Conference in Budapest January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

VIENNA (Reuters) - The euro zone is facing a prolonged period of low inflation, and the euro’s exchange rate has an impact on prices even if it is not a policy target for the European Central Bank, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“We have a situation today which is not deflation but a long-term low price development,” Nowotny told students in Vienna.

Turning to the issue of whether the ECB could adopt a policy of negative interest rates, Nowotny added: “Whether it makes sense for Europe is a question that is still being discussed in great detail.”

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams

