Analysts, not ECB, to blame for market disappointment, Nowotny says

European Central Bank Governing Council member and chief of Austria's central bank Ewald Nowotny arrives to testify in a parliamentary inquiry hearing investigating political responsibilities leading to the fail of Hypo Alpe Adria bank in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Markets failed to assess properly the signals the European Central Bank was sending last week, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday, adding that analysts rather than the ECB were to blame for any misunderstanding.

The ECB eased monetary policy further last week to fight stubbornly low inflation but kept some of its powder dry, disappointing high market expectations of greater stimulus.

Asked whether the ECB needed to review its communication strategy in light of the market reaction, Nowotny said the ECB had done nothing wrong.

“I think it was really a massive failure of market analysts,” Nowotny told a news conference, adding that those analysts should have paid more attention to economic fundamentals.

“I do not think that the communication policy of the ECB sent the wrong signal,” he told reporters, adding: “There were exaggerated expectations in relation to the actions taken by the ECB in this situation. They were clearly exaggerated.”

While the markets had failed to understand the ECB’s guidance, Nowotny said the ECB should not let itself be influenced by signals sent in the opposite direction.

“The ECB can and will not let itself be pushed by the markets,” he said.