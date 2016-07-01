FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Much too early to talk about ECB policy changes post Brexit vote: Nowotny
#Business News
July 1, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Much too early to talk about ECB policy changes post Brexit vote: Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - It is much too early to discuss any changes in the European Central Bank's monetary policy in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the EU, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

"It is much too early to give detailed perspectives," Nowotny, Austria's central bank governor, told reporters. "At the moment, nothing has changed legally, Great Britain is still a full member of the EU.

"We have taken certain safety precautions against panic reactions. This is mostly about providing liquidity from the ECB and from the Bank of England as well," he added.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

