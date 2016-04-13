ECB's Nowotny downplays risk to Europe of fringe politics

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Right-wing political parties may gain more power in Europe but they will not change the political structure or disrupt economic stability to the point that international investors should be too worried, a European Central Bank policymaker said on Wednesday.

“Speaking with investors from abroad, I would say don’t be too much afraid,” said ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny.

“Yes we do have some ... right-wing populist movements in Europe. They might get more power. But they will not change the political structure. The basic elements for the investor is the rule of law, the rule of law is secured all over Europe. We will have stability,” he said.

“I don’t want to be arrogant - but you shouldn’t over-estimate the role that specific politicians may play on the economic” situation in Europe, he added.

Addressing a New York audience, Nowotny was asked about political risks for investors including the possible exit of Britain from the European Union, the refugee crisis, and the election of fringe political parties.