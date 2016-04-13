FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny downplays risk to Europe of fringe politics
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 13, 2016 / 6:35 PM / in 2 years

ECB's Nowotny downplays risk to Europe of fringe politics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Right-wing political parties may gain more power in Europe but they will not change the political structure or disrupt economic stability to the point that international investors should be too worried, a European Central Bank policymaker said on Wednesday.

“Speaking with investors from abroad, I would say don’t be too much afraid,” said ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny.

“Yes we do have some ... right-wing populist movements in Europe. They might get more power. But they will not change the political structure. The basic elements for the investor is the rule of law, the rule of law is secured all over Europe. We will have stability,” he said.

“I don’t want to be arrogant - but you shouldn’t over-estimate the role that specific politicians may play on the economic” situation in Europe, he added.

Addressing a New York audience, Nowotny was asked about political risks for investors including the possible exit of Britain from the European Union, the refugee crisis, and the election of fringe political parties.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.