FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Traders now expect ECB to expand QE, see deposit rate cut as certain: Reuters poll
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

Traders now expect ECB to expand QE, see deposit rate cut as certain: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - The European Central Bank will expand the size of its monthly asset purchases on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll of traders, who also expect another cut to the already negative deposit rate.

With pressure building on the ECB to ease policy further, euro money market traders polled gave a median 68 percent chance the central bank increases its current 60 billion euros of monthly asset purchases.

That is higher than the 50-50 chance they gave just last week. Traders also said the ECB would cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.4 percent.

The regular poll of 21 traders showed banks would borrow 60.0 billion euros ($65.7 billion) at the weekly tender, just a tad lower than the 61.3 billion euros maturing from last week.

Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Polling by Siddharth Iyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.