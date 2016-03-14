FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's new TLTROs will have most effect on the economy: traders
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 14, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

ECB's new TLTROs will have most effect on the economy: traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A general view of the exterior of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - Of the European Central Bank stimulus measures announced last week, the new set of cheap loans will have the most effect on the economy, according to a majority of euro money market traders in a Reuters poll on Monday.

After being under pressure to kick-start growth and stave off the threat of deflation, the ECB delivered more than most expected and announced a raft of new stimulus measures on Thursday.

However, some of the traders polled were unimpressed and did not expect last week’s interest rate cuts, the increase to the quantitative easing program, the loans or the widening of asset purchasing to include corporate bonds to work.

Last year a slim majority of traders polled said the previous wave of cheap loans from the ECB, alongside QE, had not been effective in boosting interbank lending.

“None of the measures will make a material difference. But the new TLTROs (targeted long-term refinancing operations) seem to be the closest to being effective as the ECB is offering to pay banks for lending to companies,” said a trader at a large dealer.

When asked to rank the ECB’s measures on their effectiveness in feeding through to the real economy, 15 of 21 traders chose the TLTROs as number one.

The ultra cheap four-year TLTRO loans would be offered at an interest rate of zero but banks lending out more than a prescribed amount would get a reduction worth up to the deposit rate, currently at minus 0.4 percent.

The least effective or lowest ranked of the ECB measures was the ECB’s fresh round of interest rate cuts to new record lows.

The regular poll of 22 traders showed banks would borrow 60.0 billion euros ($66.7 billion) at the ECB’s weekly tender, similar to the 60.8 billion euros maturing from last week.

Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Siddharth Iyer and Shrutee Sarkar Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.