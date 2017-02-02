FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Euro zone inflation rise still not sustainable: ECB's Praet
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 2, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 7 months ago

Euro zone inflation rise still not sustainable: ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016.Susana Vera

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The recent surge in euro zone inflation is temporary and the European Central Bank will continue to look through such blips, maintaining stimulus until the rise is deemed sustainable, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said.

"The ups and downs of monthly data are not relevant if they are temporary and have no implications for the medium term outlook for price stability," Praet, who sits on the ECB's executive board, said in Berlin.

"The current environment still falls short of a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation to levels closer to 2 percent over the medium term," Praet said. "It will take time for inflation to stabilize around levels consistent with our price stability objective."

Related Coverage

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.