10 months ago
October 26, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 10 months ago

Weak growth potential threatens euro zone jobs: ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016.Susana Vera

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Weak potential growth across the euro zone threatens jobs, investment and confidence, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday, calling on states to tackle long standing structural deficiencies to revive their economies.

"Low potential growth casts a shadow over the long-run economic prospects for the euro area, creating a negative feedback loop," Praet told a business forum in Brussels.

"Because low potential growth dampens expectations of future income, it curbs consumption and investment today, which further lowers rates of potential growth tomorrow. This can lead to a permanent destruction of productive capacity, including jobs."

Repeating the ECB's guidance on monetary policy, Praet added that the ECB remains committed to preserving the "very substantial" amount of monetary accommodation needed to lift inflation back to the bank's target of close to 2 percent.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
