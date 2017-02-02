FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
ECB's Praet says euro zone underlying inflation subdued
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
February 2, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 7 months ago

ECB's Praet says euro zone underlying inflation subdued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016.Susana Vera

BERLIN (Reuters) - A pick-up in euro zone inflation is largely due to the baseline effect of oil prices and underlying price pressures are subdued, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Praet said on Thursday.

"You have to be very careful when you start changing a policy that the conditions are right," ECB chief economist Praet said at a business conference in Berlin. "And today we see underlying price pressures remaining quite subdued."

He added that given a rise in uncertainties policymakers would have to act carefully and preserve a financial environment in which conditions are accommodative.

Praet said threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports and other protectionist proposals are alarming and urged the new administration to show reason.

"I am worried about the signals we get from the U.S. But still at the end of the day we hope it will be reasonable," he said.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr

