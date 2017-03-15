ECB not yet ready to 'normalize' policy: Praet

European Central Bank executive board member Peter Praet attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not yet in a position to end its extraordinary stimulus policy despite an improvement in the growth outlook, so it is keen to temper market expectations for higher rates, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.

"You have to be very careful when people start talking about regime change or normalization," Praet told a business conference in Frankfurt. "We’re not yet there. We’re seeing things improving and we have acknowledged that."

"We don’t want the markets to overshoot," Praet added.