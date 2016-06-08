FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB has duty to protect price stability in both directions: Villeroy
June 8, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

ECB has duty to protect price stability in both directions: Villeroy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that the bank had a duty to protect price stability in both directions but the risk of deflation was greater than the danger of high inflation.

Speaking at an event in Berlin hosted by the DIW economic institute, he said the risk of high inflation in Germany and the euro zone was “very remote” but the danger of low inflation and even deflation was much more present.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin

