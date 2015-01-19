FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nothing decided yet on QE, says ECB's Coeure
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 19, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Nothing decided yet on QE, says ECB's Coeure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not yet reached any decisions on whether to embark on a program of money printing to buy sovereign bonds, so-called quantitative easing (QE), ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

“This is a discussion that will take place next Thursday ... it hasn’t taken place yet,” he said during a panel discussion in Dublin. “I‘m not going to announce anything and nothing is decided anyway.”

Coeure added that for a discussion on how best to pool sovereign risk in Europe, “this is not the right discussion. That discussion does not take place in Frankfurt; it does not take place at the ECB. It takes place in Brussels.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.